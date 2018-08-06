16,691 fans.

That’s how many people gathered inside Capital One Arena on Thursday night for the historic win.

The final score was 4-3 as Caps fought for their first-ever Stanley Cup win in franchise history in Las Vegas.

And that doesn’t even account for those gathered outside. The sea of red could be seen for blocks. Meanwhile, fans gathered at bars and other venues around the DMV for watch parties.

The moment the Caps clinched the historic win, heard in Capital One Arena:

At The Bullpen in Navy Yard, fans celebrated:

