NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters fought a 2-alarm fire at a shopping complex Sunday after a pickup truck smashed into one of the buildings.

The fire broke out in the 3400 block of South Carrolton Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters appeared to have extinguished the blaze just before 10:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the truck wedged in the front of the Metro PCS storefront.

Several stores in the complex were damaged, including a laundromat and a cell phone store. According to reports from the scene, firefighters were concerned that the blaze might spread to the Magnolia Discount gas station nearby but were able to contain the fire.

Nobody was injured in the fire, NOFD officials said. The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the cause of the incident.