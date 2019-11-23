NEW ORLEANS — Cathy Long, who continued a family legacy of service by winning her husband Rep. Gillis Long’s seat in Congress after his death, died Saturday in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She was 95.

Mrs. Long was elected from Louisiana’s 8th District in 1985, after the death of her husband, a cousin of U.S. Senators Huey and Russell Long. Rep. Gillis Long had served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 14 years, representing north central Louisiana.

Mrs. Long was a logical choice to replace her husband, friends said, since she had been his campaign surrogate, speechwriter and close advisor. She easily won the special election to fill his seat, defeating four candidates and carrying every parish in the district. As Congresswoman, she worked on issues impacting women and minorities but chose not to seek re–election.

Born Mary Catherine Small in 1924 in Dayton, Ohio, Mrs. Long joined the U.S. Navy at age 20, during World War II, serving at a Navy hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She met her husband at Louisiana State University, where both enrolled after the war. Mrs. Long earned a degree in sociology. Her husband, a decorated World War II veteran, served as LSU Student Body President. The two married in 1947.

Mrs. Long’s early career included working on Capitol Hill for Sen. Wayne Morris and others. She also worked for an event management company giving speeches, arranging programs and fundraisers for candidates and organizations such as Special Olympics, and giving tours of Washington.

A longtime Democrat like her husband, she served as a delegate to two Democratic National Conventions and was a member of the Louisiana State Central Committee.

According to her son, George Long, during the effort to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, Mrs. Long worked for women’s equality with well-known feminists of the day including Betty Friedan, Geraldine Ferraro, and her close friend Rep. Lindy Boggs. Mrs. Long also traveled with Lady Bird Johnson during her 1964 Whistlestop Tour of the South.

After leaving Congress, Mrs. Long remained active in the community and her church, volunteering to serve food to the homeless and serve as a reading tutor. She relocated from the Watergate Apartments in Washington to Chevy Chase, Maryland in recent years.

In addition to her son, survivors include a daughter, Janis; two grandsons, Dana and Connor Savage, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at All Souls Church Unitarian in Washington, D.C. Her family requests memorial donations to her church at all-souls.org or to Miriam’s Kitchen at miriamskitchen.org.

