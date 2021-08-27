Central Louisiana city's firefighters to get raise

ALEXANDRIA, La. — A central Louisiana city’s firefighters are getting a raise. The Alexandria City Council on Tuesday agreed to a new contract that will provide increases to their base salaries. KALB-TV reports the new agreement raises base pay for the fire department from $24,000 a year to $30,750 with additional increases each year. The television station reports base pay will increase to $32,000 annually in the third year of the contract. this is the first base pay raise for the fire department since 2008. In July, the council also ratified the city’s agreement with the police union on a pay increase for the police department.