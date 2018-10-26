PLANTATION, Florida -- A Florida man has been arrested amid an investigation into a dozen suspicious packages that were sent to prominent Democrats nationwide.

The suspect has been identified as Cesar Sayoc, sources tell 10Investigates.

It was not immediately clear if he was the only suspect in the case.

Sayoc has a last known address in the suburb of Aventura in Miami-Dade County.

He is a registered Republican, according to public records.

A search of Sayoc's social media profiles found strong support for President Donald Trump. In June, he posted a short video to Twitter, calling Trump the "greatest president ever."

10Investigates found footage Sayoc appears to have recorded at a Trump rally.

Sayoc has a prior felony charge related to making a bomb threat. That charge was filed in 2002. Online judicial records indicate he served one year of probation in that case.

Court records list multiple other prior arrests, including for theft and battery.

Investigators say they were led to him, in part, through DNA evidence.

Much of the overall federal investigation has focused on Florida after packages were found at a mail facility in Opa-locka, which is also in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities are still trying to figure out if the packages were actually meant to explode or just cause fear.

