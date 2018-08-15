YACOLT, Wash. — The Washington teen suspected of pushing her friend off a bridge into the Lewis River says she is sorry for her actions, as authorities are determining whether to file charges in the case.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 18-year-old Taylor Smith, and said Smith has been cooperative during the investigation. The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office expects to announce what charges, if any, Smith will face by Friday night.

In a text message to NBC News, Smith said she has apologized repeatedly to 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson and “feels really bad about what happened.” Smith also said she has stayed away from her home because she has been receiving threats.

Smith is accused of pushing Holgerson off a bridge near Moulton Falls on Aug. 7. Holgerson plunged out of control for more than 50 feet before awkwardly hitting the river. The impact broke five of her ribs, punctured one of her lungs and left bruises all over her body.

The push was caught on video and quickly went viral.

“I could’ve died,” Holgerson said.

Her surgeon, MaryClare Sarff, said the impact from the water could have been deadly itself, let alone the nearby rocks.

“When you fall three times your height, 50 percent of people will die,” Sarff said.

Holgerson's sister said Smith apologized to her through a message on Instagram. Holgerson said she would be choosing her friends "more carefully" from now on.

