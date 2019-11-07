Are you prepared if an emergency were to happen?

It's important to know the difference between a watch and a warning: a "hurricane watch" means conditions are a threat within 48 hours and you should be ready to act.

A "hurricane warning" means life-threatening conditions are expected within 36 hours, and you should be ready to evacuate if encouraged by local officials.

Ready.gov suggests that you have a Ready Kit prepared with all the gear you'll need. They also suggest that you prepare a portable kit in case you have to hit the road.

These items are recommended for your Ready kit:

Water. One gallon per person per day, for at least 3 days, for drinking and hygiene

Food. At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable food

Click here for recipe ideas featuring non-perishable foods, manual tools and alternative heating sources.

Can opener. For food, if kit contains canned food

Radio. Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries for both

Emergency charger for mobile devices

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle. To signal for help

Face mask. To help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties. For personal hygiene

Wrench or pliers. To turn off utilities

Local maps

ADDITIONAL ITEMS

Prescription medications and glasses

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food, extra water, pet supplies, toys and vaccination forms.

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container

Cash or traveler’s checks and change

Emergency reference material such as a first aid book

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person. Consider adding bedding in cold weather.

Complete change of clothing. Include a long sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes. Consider adding clothing in cold weather.

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, plastic utensils and paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children.

It's important to plan ahead as grocery and supply stores will be in short supply in the days and hours leading up to a hurricane.

The American Red Cross also has a hurricane safety checklist you can download here to prepare your family from danger.