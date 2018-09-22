LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Chick-Fil-A is often applauded for the feats its workers go to for customer satisfaction, and customers at one local Chick-Fil-A had a firsthand view at the quickest drive-thru experience in location history.

The Jefferson Commons location of Chick-Fil-A posted that they broke a drive-thru record, serving 178 cars from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21. When oversimplified, the number comes out to around three cars served every minute.

Customers who frequent the Jefferson Commons location flooded the post with comments, saying the spot is the best drive-thru in the city.

One customer who came through the lunch rush said she appreciated the quickness as her lunch break was only 30 minutes.

Responding to the positive feedback they have received, the location commented, "We strive to achieve excellence in everything that we do, whether you come through the Drive-Thru or are dining in with us."

© 2018 WHAS-TV