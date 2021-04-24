2-year-old dies after tree falls on home during storms in Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Miss — The Emergency Management team in Pearl River County, Mississippi says a tree fell on a home near Poplarville during overnight storms, killing a 2-year-old child inside.
The report said that at around 3:34 a.m. the tree fell on a home northwest of Poplarville. That part of Mississippi was under a threat of severe weather as a strong line of storms moved through the area.
As of now, that is the only reported weather-related death in Mississippi.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
