2-year-old dies after tree falls on home during storms in Mississippi

According to officials, the fallen tree was a part of the wind damage in the area.

POPLARVILLE, Miss — The Emergency Management team in Pearl River County, Mississippi says a tree fell on a home near Poplarville during overnight storms, killing a 2-year-old child inside.

The report said that at around 3:34 a.m. the tree fell on a home northwest of Poplarville. That part of Mississippi was under a threat of severe weather as a strong line of storms moved through the area.

As of now, that is the only reported weather-related death in Mississippi.

