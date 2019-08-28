NEW ORLEANS — A boy was wounded in a shooting in the Iberville neighborhood Tuesday, New Orleans police officials said.

He was shot in the leg near the intersection of Bineville and N. Villere streets, about a block away from Saint Louis Cemetery No. 2.

Police say he's in between eight and 10 years old. He was brought to the hospital in a private car after the shooting for treatment.

It was not immediately clear when the shooting happened, but NOPD officials announced they were investigating the incident around 7 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with tips for police that could help in their investigation should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.