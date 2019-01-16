NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints announced that New Orleans rapper Choppa and hip-hop duo The Ying Yang Twins will be performing at halftime at Sunday's NFC Championship game with the Saints and Rams.

The Ying Yang Twins received recognition for their song Stand Up and Get Grunk, which inevitably became the unofficial theme song for Saints fans in 2009.

Now, Choppa Style by New Orleans rapper Darwin Turner, also known by his stage name Choppa, has gained a ton of play time and has become the new song of Saints fans.

Choppa will also be performing post-game at Harrah’s in the Masquerade Night Club. The performance will be free and patrons must be 21 or over to enter. The Ying Yang Twins will also hold a free performance Saturday at the nightclub. Doors will open at 7 p.m.