NEW ORLEANS — Marching bands, about 20 floats and almost 400 riders were set to roll for Krewe of Nyx's first summer parade. However, planning came to a halt late Monday night when the city turned down the krewe's proposal.



“There was nothing that was indicated to us that this would not be a go," said Krewe of Nyx Board of Directors' member, Lisa Ciuffi. “We had decorated beach throws as part of our little theme. We had Nyx rubber duckies.”



Details were still being ironed out, but they hoped that day would be the first-ever summer parade for New Orleans.



“It was in between Essence Festival and White Linen night, so we thought that would be a good weekend where things weren’t happening in the city where we could do this," Ciuffi said.



The idea was to bring an economic boost to the city in true New Orleans fashion.

“All of our sisters loved riding so we thought to unite the sisters together again and benefit the city bringing in money and revenue during the summer months when tourism hits a lull," she said.



The parade, with the theme Summer Lovin’, was supposed to start near Elysian Fields Avenue and North Peters Street, go down Decatur Street and ultimately end near Tchoupitoulas and Andrew Higgins. The city, though, said no way.



“We saw the press release and that’s how we found out about it," Ciuffi said. “So until last night we were moving forward.”



Mayor LaToya Cantrell put out a statement late Monday night calling the parade off. It said:



"While I have the utmost respect for what Nyx has achieved as an all-women's Carnival Krewe, and I applaud them for their commitment to our children and our community —unfortunately I cannot support the addition of a summer parade. Their proposed second parade places demands on our public safety resources in the middle of hurricane season, and it is not something our NOPD leadership is comfortable with. Their request has been denied, and the event will not proceed."



“Obviously we’re all disappointed and stunned," Ciuffi said. "Mayor Cantrell's decision is what we have to deal with and we respect it and we keep moving forward."



However, the Krewe says they'll push ahead with other activities instead, including focusing on planning for next year's Mardi Gras parade, which they say won't disappoint.



"We didn't want to put any strain on the city's resources to do this, that was never the intention," she said. "It would've been something fun for the city."

A request for interview or statement from the city was not returned by air time.