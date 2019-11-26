NEW ORLEANS — City leaders have a new demolition plan in hand for the Hard Rock Hotel. But they will not yet say what it does or does not entail.

Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell said Monday that a planned implosion might no longer happen. That was set for mid-January.

A meeting took place Tuesday among city officials, the Hard Rock’s owners and engineers.

But a City Hall spokesman declined to say what the new demolition plan calls for, and sources said they were not yet sure of the details.

The Hard Rock partially collapsed Oct. 12, killing three workers. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said she wants the entire building torn down. She signed an emergency declaration after the collapse that gives the city the authority to order a demolition.

The Cantrell administration has said 1031 Canal Development, the Hard Rock’s owner, will pay for any demolition but that the city will have the final say in what does or does not happen.

An implosion was set for sometime in mid-January. Clean-up was expected to take about three months.

McConnell on Monday said he was aware that the owners were looking at other options. He added that the change in plans could be because the area that would be affected by an implosion is large.

McConnell said the location of the Hard Rock makes an implosion more difficult. “Remember, we are talking about the historic French Quarter.”

The city has hired engineers who will review any demolition plan.

“Our experts are there to vet the plan and tell us whether it is a good plan or not and to assist us in making that decision,” McConnell said.

