NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will host a gun buyback event Saturday afternoon.

The event will take place at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 1807 Reverend John Raphael, Jr. Way.

The city says only one payment of $500 cash will be given to each resident.

Residents must live in Orleans Parish and observe the following guidelines:

-You do not have to show photo ID

-You must show proof of residency

-Personal weapons accepted only, no state or department-issued guns

-Resident scan dispose of multiple firearms

-Guns must be in a bag or case

-Guns must be in working condition

Additionally, gun locks will be made available at the event.