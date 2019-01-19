NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will host a gun buyback event Saturday afternoon.
The event will take place at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 1807 Reverend John Raphael, Jr. Way.
The city says only one payment of $500 cash will be given to each resident.
Residents must live in Orleans Parish and observe the following guidelines:
-You do not have to show photo ID
-You must show proof of residency
-Personal weapons accepted only, no state or department-issued guns
-Resident scan dispose of multiple firearms
-Guns must be in a bag or case
-Guns must be in working condition
Additionally, gun locks will be made available at the event.