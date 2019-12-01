NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans and the family of a man who was fatally shot by NOPD reached a six-figure settlement, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

The settlement will avert a trial in federal court, according to court records.

Arties Manning was shot on Jan. 24, 2017 in a courtyard at the Carriage House apartment complex in the 10000 block of Curran Boulevard.

Police tracked a stolen car, that was linked to a series of armed robberies, back to the apartment complex where Manning lived. Police said they were trying to find another man, Harry Palmore, who was arrested the same day and ultimately pleaded guilty to the armed robberies.

Palmore also lived at the complex. Manning was shot three times after he was spotted talking to Palmore. When police moved in to arrest Palmore, Manning also ran.

Police said Manning raised a stolen gun to an officer before he was shot.

However, Manning’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city last year, after police acknowledged Manning didn’t have a role in the armed robberies.

The family and the city settled Tuesday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s press secretary did not specify when asked the amount of the settlement.

