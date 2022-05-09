Eligible Cleco customers to get 25 percent discount on Summer electric bills

The 25 percent discount will go towards the July, August and September bills.

PINEVILLE, La. — Cleco customers who meet the income requirements for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are eligible for a 25 percent discount on the fuel portion of their electric bill, made possible through the Cleco Alternative Rate for Electricity (CARE) discount program.

According to Director of Customer Operations, Kristi Moore, "With rising fuel costs and higher U.S. inflation, we want to make sure customers who meet the income guidelines are aware of this Cleco benefit, as well as to remind customers who received the discount last year to re-apply," she said.

If eligible, the discount will be applied to the July, August and September bills, the three hottest months of the year.

To receive the discount, customers must enroll through their local community action agency, between October 1 and May 30.

A list of agencies by parish is up on the Louisiana Housing Corporation Website.

Customers are required to apply each year for the program, however customers who receive LIHEAP benefits during the year are automatically enrolled in the CARE program, and will receive a Cleco discount.