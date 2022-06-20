Coast guard, good Samaritan rescue jet skier from Lake Salvador

The rescued man did not need any medical attention.

NEW ORLEANS — A jet skier was rescued from Lake Salvador over the weekend, according to the US Coast Guard.

Our partners at The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported that a Coast Guard boat crew was flagged down on Saturday around 8 p.m. after the 52-year-old man had been missing for several hours.

When the Coast Guard helicopter arrived they found the man on his disabled jet ski and directed a good Samaritan vessel to his location. The good Samaritan then towed the jet ski and the Coast Guard escorted both of them to safety.

