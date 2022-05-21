Coast Guard rescues 7 people and a dog after their boat catches fire in Gulf

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew diverted to the call which arrived on scene and deployed a rescue life raft. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Gulfport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to rescue the boaters.



“The prudent actions of those aboard the Hatteras – hailing mayday to the Coast Guard and all personnel wearing life jackets, coupled with the quick actions of the aircrew deploying the life raft, ultimately allowed the Coast Guard to bring all seven back to shore safely." said Lt. Cmdr. Kathleen Sullivan, a Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator. "This case was a seamless example of teamwork and coordination between multiple different Coast Guard and local assets."