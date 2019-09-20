ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The Louisiana and Northshore law enforcement communities are mourning the loss of a Mandeville police officer shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

The unidentified officer is the first law enforcement officer killed in the small St. Tammany Parish city since 1958. According to officials, he and another officer were shot at the end of a high-speed chase that stemmed from a routine traffic stop on Monroe Street around 2 p.m. Friday.

One officer was rushed to the hospital with graze wounds from the gunfire and was released the same day. The first officer, however, died on the scene.

As they waited for more information into the tragic incident, state officials and other local law enforcement agencies took to social media Friday to offer their condolences to the tight-knit Mandeville community.

