$8.1 million donated in record setting GiveNOLA Day 2021

NEW ORLEANS — The GiveNOLA Day 2021 was one for the record books.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation says early indications show that $8.1 million in donations were generated for 910 nonprofits in the 24-hour fundraising event. That would exceed the $7.1 million donated in 2020.

“At a time when there is so much need, the residents of Greater New Orleans have once again risen to the occasion and show their extraordinary generosity,” Greater New Orleans Foundation President & CEO Andy Kopplin said.

The foundation said Give NOLA 2021 saw increases “across the board” - surpassing total fundraising by $1 million and adding 60 more participating nonprofits. Final totals won't be confirmed for several weeks.

For more information about GiveNOLA Day, visit www.GiveNOLA.org.