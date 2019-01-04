ATLANTA — The 'HunchoDay' game may be unfamiliar to many, but the NFL stars and celebrities who traveled to an unassuming Atlanta-area high school Sunday for the event are as big as they come.

Players like New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara were alongside show-stoppers like Saquon Barkley, Von Miller, Julio Jones, Cam Newton, Josh Norman and Eric Reid to represent the NFL during the game of friendly flag football.

Even former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made his first public appearance playing in a game, albeit without pads or a helmet.

If that weren't enough, joining in the festivities were celebrities like rapper Gucci Mane, legendary wrestler Ric Flair and rapper Quavo, the organizer and creator of the event.

So what is HunchoDay, and how did it draw such big names to a Georgia high school for a Sunday flag football game?

Started last year by Quavious 'Quavo' Keyate Marshall, one third of the Atlanta-based super-group Migos, HunchoDay is a celebrity football game hosted at the rapper's alma mater, Berkmar High School.

'Huncho' is one of Quavo's additional nicknames, and 'Quavo Huncho' is the name of the rapper's deputy solo album released last year.

This year, 'Team Quavo' hosted as Kaepernick dished out to the rapper and other targets on his team.

Alvin Kamara captained the away team for this year's game.

"Everybody, from Von to Julio, guys that got 10 million other things going on, but for them to stop, take a minute and do what they did out here today meant a lot," Kamara said.

After the game, Quavo, 27 (whose birthday is later this week), gave out awards and thanked the stars for joining him.

"I just want to have something to share with the kids and share with my community. I grew up and went to class in that building and I just want to make sure I'm putting on for my city and my side," Quavo said.

The rapper also called out the fact they paid they're own way to get to his old high school.

"I ain't ask them for nothing, they paid for their own flights, I ain't paid for nothing. I really appreciate all y'all, it really means something to me," Quavo said.

Without fail, Kaepernick's appearance sparked questions for fellow players after the event.

"You know, Kaep that was huge for him to come out and support. He's been kind of in the dark, so for him to come out, that's the kind of impact and influence we all hold," Kamara told local reporters.

"I'm a big fan, I respect everything that [he] did. He gave me a lot of great advice, off the field and on the field. When you see a guy, what he did at a high level, and the impact that he had on America as a whole, you definitely listen, listen in. I appreciate him for taking time to talk to me," said Barkley, the Giants running back who earned the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award this season.