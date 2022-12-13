Before heavy rain, take steps to avoid flooding and water damage

The city and surrounding parishes are asking you to help to ensure the systems are working as best they can.

NEW ORLEANS — Ahead of the storms scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, the city and surrounding parishes have prepared. You too, can do a few things at home to minimize the possible flooding and stay safe.

Sewerage and Water Board says all three turbines, 95 out of 99 pumps and EMDs 1, 2, 3 and 4 are available. New Orleans Department of Public Works will have crews out and urge residents to contact 311 if there are any problems.

“We have two vac truck crews that are out working extended hours and they’re cleaning catch basins in flood prone areas and we will have three vac trucks on call for tomorrow,” Sarah McLaughlin Porteous, acting director of the Department of Public Works said.

Jefferson Parish has 194 pumps working and says they’ve been cleaning out catch basins and drain lines.

The city and surrounding parishes are asking you to help to ensure the systems are working as best they can. Things like cleaning out the leaves from the catch basin on your street can go a long way.

Mid-City resident Troy Banks has already prepared. He says he cleans out his catch basins often, the last time being just two days ago. Banks expects his street to flood.

“Sometimes when it floods it be real bad sometimes you can’t walk through, whenever we get heavy rain it does that,” Banks said.

He wishes he didn’t have to do it, but after living in his neighborhood for decades he’s gotten used to it.

“We’ve been dealing with this for years and they’ve been hollering about how they’re going to fix the problem. The only thing we can do is sit and wait what are you going to do,” Banks said.

Other things you can do to be prepared are having things like batteries and flashlights on hand. The Red Cross said it’s important to stay inside and stay safe.

“Talk to your neighbors find out who’s home what available to you make a plan together or at least with your family, know where people are going to be ,” Lindsay Mathieson, Regional Disaster Officer for the Louisiana Red Cross said.