NEW ORLEANS — Family and friends gathered Saturday to say goodbye to a beloved local school dean.

Reginald Field was killed in one of the many Memorial Day weekend shootings. Dozens gathered at the Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries on St. Charles Avenue for a service to pay their final respects to him.

Patrcia McKinney, a co-worker, was one of many who were wondering why such a positive figure in the community would be gunned down.

"It's hard to kind of explain because you don't look for this kind for stuff to happen to a person like Field, he wasn't a gangster type guy, he was a family-oriented man, family-oriented in the schools, with the kids, the kids looked up to him," McKinney said.

Other co-workers and staff like April Fortune described Field as a strict-yet-loving disciplinarian with his students.



"What I respected most about him, he went hard for his kids, he wanted to have the best of everything when they were here in school, " she said.

Field was shot and killed a few minutes after midnight last Saturday in the 7th Ward on A.P. Tureaud. He died at the scene and police have not identified a suspect or a possible motive.

Field was one of the first victims in the violent Memorial Day weekend.



"The violence (must) stop, it's unnecessary, we can't actually go out and have a good time," McKinney said.



Those who knew Field said this is a huge loss the education community.



"He was a big advocate for the children, and we definitely need that in education because the kids need that when they know someone truly, truly cares for them, it makes all the difference for them," Fortune said.