NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Children's Museum will close its doors at the end of July in preparation for a move to City Park, according to a report from The Advocate.

The new location is set to open on Aug. 31, just over a month after the old location (on Julia Street in the Warehouse District) closes on July 27, according to The Advocate.

The museum has been operating at it's current location since 1986, but will relocate to a five-gallery, 56,000-square-foot location in City Park that is the centerpiece of a $47.5 million, 8.5-acre campus featuring a litercy center and a family-friendly restaurant among other attractions.

According to The Advocate, Grand Opening hours will run through Labor Day weekend. Regular hours will begin on Labor Day.