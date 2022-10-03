City of New Orleans offering financial assistance to renters

The Mayor's Office will host community outreach events to help people that are at risk of their electric or water services turning off.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is offering financial assistance to renters that are at risk of their utilities being cut off.

The Mayor's Office of Housing Policy and Community Development announced Monday that they will host community outreach events Wednesday and Thursday to help renters struggling to pay utility bills.

For residents that have already applied but haven't received the assistance can still attend the events. They are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Joe Brown Park Recreational Center on Read Blvd.

Assistance will be fast-tracked for eligible, first-time applicants with overdue balances. The payments will be made directly to the utility provider.

City employees will also be on site to help applicants.

Applicants must provide the following:

A form of identification

Proof of address and/or current lease

Proof of current total household income

Documentation evidencing the past due utility bill

Residents are asked to complete the online application before the scheduled events.