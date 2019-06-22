NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans came together Saturday to remember Dr. John as a musician and cultural icon, after he died on June 6.

Malcom "Mac" Rebennack Jr., better known by his Voodoo-inspired stage name, Dr. Johnm was a six-time Grammy winner and member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He was 77.

Saturday, fans were able to attend a public visitation for the musician at the Orpheum from 7 to 10:30 a.m. A private, invitation-only memorial service was scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m.

Dr. John fans pay their respects at the Orpheum

Following the private service, a second line is set to begin, starting at the Orpheum. The parade route approved by the NOPD is:

Roosevelt Way to Canal Street

Canal Street to Basin Street

Basin Street to St. Louis Street

This is the follow-up to a second line in the Treme earlier this month that crowded streets with fans and musicians honoring Dr. John.

Dr. John had minimized his public appearances in recent years, leading to concerns about his health. In 2017, he was honored by the New Orleans City Council and at a special birthday event, but he cancelled shows later that year at Tipitina’s and in New York. His performance at the 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival would also turn out to be his last, as he was not booked at the fest for 2018 or 2019.

His family confirms he died of a heart attack.

