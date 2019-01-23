NEW ORLEANS — As everyone is still talking about Sunday's no-call, someone actually played it out on in a video game and got some not-so-shocking results.
The producers on the YouTube channel TPS created the disputed play on Madden 2019, the National Football League's official video game for the league.
The results: Not so shocking.
RELATED: Jim Henderson: Play will exist in infamy as long as NFL exists
RELATED: Mouton: NFL's silence on NFC Championship fiasco is bad PR
Even when TPS changed the game's settings to turn the "pass interference slider" down to a minimum, making the A.I. less likely to call a foul, the virtual referees still threw a flag for the hit.
Former Saint Reggie Bush shared the video, saying "Madden refs better than real life."