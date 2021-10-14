Failed generator causes boil water advisory in part of Washington Parish

Due to the drop in pressure, the precautionary advisory was put in place until system pressure is restored and bacteriological samples are collected.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for a part of Washington Parish Thursday.

According to Contract Operator, Billy Edrington, a power outage and subsequent generator failure at the Mount Hermon Water District are said to be the causes. The water supply has been shut off.

Due to the drop in pressure, the precautionary advisory was put in place until system pressure is restored and bacteriological samples are collected.

Samples will be collected and submitted to the State Department of Health laboratory in Amite, La. on Friday.

The district has a man onsite but is waiting for a worker from Washington-St. Tammany Electric to arrive.