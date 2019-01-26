NEW ORLEANS — According to a Reddit post, falcons fans started a GoFundMe and raised $2,000 to put a billboard in New Orleans with the message:

"Atlanta Weather Report: Sunday Feb. 3rd, 42 degrees, NO BREES"

All New Orleans billboard companies reportedly turned them down and they have issued a refund on GoFundMe, according to the post.

“I honestly didn't expect private companies to turn down thousands of dollars but it is their right. There was one option in NOLA , a LED digital truck for $750 for 5 days, but that's not a billboard,” the organizer said.

You can read the entire post from Reddit here. An abridged version is also copied below.

Post:

"The previous user has been doxxed by Saints fans so asked me to step in to give an update.

As of 10:35am on 1/23 we have $1955 in the gofundme account I setup for the previous user.

After transaction fees from gofundme, that would be $1894.

We have a standing quote from a reputable billboard company that has several digital billboards within a 1/2 mile radius of the superdome that (pending artwork review) they will take our concept/campaign for $1000 per panel per week. This is a high rate for the area but they said $500 isn't worth the controversy this board may generate.

I talked to several billboard companies this morning and went through our top 5 concepts from the online poll before it was brigaded by saints fans

Top 5 were

1. "Atlanta Weather Report: Sunday Feb. 3rd, 42 degrees, NO BREES"- 19%

2. Last 2 Saint playoff scores "It's a NOLA thing" - 17%

3. "Weather Report " - 17% (it was accidentally posted twice so combining scores was the clear winner)

4. Score of Game and BLEWDAT - 10%

5. Score of Game and BLEAUXDAT - 8%

We had nearly 300 legit responses and some nice death threats.

The companies outright refused the BLEWDAT/BLEAUXDAT concept stating it would be too controversial that they allowed it. Remember they have to live in the City so they are basically pulling a "Park Tavern" taking our business.

We have some awesome users designing some spec art for the top 2 concepts (Weather Report/It's a NOLA thing) and will update this thread when we receive them.

Update 1

All New Orleans billboard companies have turned down our concept copy,...some in hilarious fashion that I may post tomorrow.

Here was our amazing copy

credit u/professor_d00m

I honestly didn't expect private companies to turn down thousands of dollars but it is their right. There was one option in NOLA , a LED digital truck for $750 for 5 days, but that's not a billboard.

The only option we had left was to post the billboard in Atlanta. I talked to a major billboard company here and sent them the copy and they were happy to run it in 2 high impact locations for $2k.

However, that's not the GoFundMe I set up and while I've sent a note to every donor asking if they were ok with it , I don't see any option other than a full refund to all donors.

So, we tried but came up short. So is life as a Falcons fan.

Update 3

Just to clarify, these companies will take the most raunchy adult entertainment clubs, one of them took an ad saying "THE NRA IS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION", but our billboard, which is basically a dad joke, is a bridge too far.

I know some Saints fans will be proud of this, that all their billboard companies turned us down, but this ad would have attracted a ton of media (I already had inquiries from Barstool, SB Nation, and Deadspin before pulling the campaign) would have been a fun addition to our longstanding rivalry, but you bunch of crybabies can't handle it. Private companies so afraid of a backlash of whiny swamp people that can't handle some light fun.

Saints fans are the biggest crybabies in sports, full stop.

RISEUP"