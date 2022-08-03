Free school supplies handed out to communities in need

Houma families had the chance to stock up on free supplies ahead of the new year.

HOUMA, La. — School starts next week, so the Governor is giving away school supplies to help families get ready, with hundreds of families across Terrebonne parish gathering in Houma to collect school supplies.

Whitney Celestine, mother of two, understands the importance of needing school supplies.

“One less thing a parent has to worry about or focus on,” Celestine said. “As a teacher ,you have to build that relationship. It's one thing if a student doesn’t know something, but to get them to actually be excited, that’s one less thing to focus on.”

The 6th-grade math teacher said events like this hype students up for their first day. Along with the necessities, she said these events help parents learn about resources that are offered across the parish.

“They’re finding out about other local resources in Houma that they can benefit from,” Celestine said.

Governor Edwards is hosting several back-to-school fairs across the state, and Wednesday's event is one of the several the state is holding. State Senator Mike Fesi also pitched in to help the kids.

“We gave out school backpacks filled with school supplies and we gave out 150 in 15 minutes,” Fesi said.

After the hard work of filling backpacks was done, five-year-old Aaliyah John enjoyed her snowball, while donning her fire hat from the local department.