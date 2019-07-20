NEW ORLEANS — There’s a wonderful update on a story we brought you Thursday on the Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.



An Uptown woman who relies on a mobility van and wheelchair to get around has just hit her fundraising goal.



Usha Sadhwani says she was stranded in last Wednesday's flooding when water got into her mobility van. All of the accessibility features were damaged and needed to be repaired.

Since her story aired, she says she has surpassed her fundraising goal, posting, "It takes a village and I absolutely love my village."



She says she will use whatever money she has left over after the repairs to keep the van in good shape.