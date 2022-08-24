“I do not regret supporting a young person" - Mayor Cantrell addresses why she was seen supporting a juvenile offender

The victims in the case said her reasoning isn't sufficient.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed the media following her appearance at a juvenile's sentencing.

The victims in that case who were sitting on the opposite side of the courtroom reacted to what Mayor Cantrell said, and they're not happy.

One of the victims said she was furious about the mayor coming into court to support the juvenile offender.

After Wednesday's press conference by the mayor, she was enraged.

The Mayor said she showed up in court to support the juvenile involved in three carjackings because the young offender had been sentenced, and will participate in her Pathways program.

The program is meant to prevent young people who've committed crimes from offending again.

“That young person doing exactly what the judge said that he needed to do, I felt it was very important for me to support that positive behavior, so that person stay on the path of making a better choice," Cantrell said. “I do not regret supporting a young person that has demonstrated that they’re willing to make better decisions.”

Her decision led to a firestorm of controversy, both locally and nationally.

The Mayor said she doesn't pick sides, but said the family asked her to "support this young person."

Madison Bergeron was one of the victims in that courtroom.

"It seems like there’s a focus on the criminals but not the victims or the impacts the victims suffer," she said after watching the Mayor's press conference

“Her just sitting on that side of the courtroom, and not offering us the same respect shows what side she has chosen,” Bergeron said.

Even over the phone to Eyewitness News, her anger was unmistaken.

“Watching her conference, her arrogance is disgusting, her justification of her actions are weak and diverting,” Bergeron said.

The mayor said she has contact information for all the juvenile offenders in the city's custody, but not necessarily for victims

“I don’t have direct information of those victims,” Cantrell said.

“I am sure you, as the Mayor of the city, have a way to reach out to us,” Bergeron said.

The mayor said she did show the victims support in court.

“I was able to touch them and show them some level of not only concern, but a level of love,” Cantrell said.

One of the survivors of the crime confirmed that when the Mayor was walking out of court, she held one of their shoulders.

“I did say god bless you, that means something to me, maybe not to you, but that means something to me," Cantrell said.

Bergeron said it is not enough.

"If you cannot offer the same respect to the victims, then you should’ve never stepped foot in that courtroom,” Bergeron said.