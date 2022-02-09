Southern Decadence, LSU game during Labor Day weekend set bring thousands to the city

All downtown and French Quarter hotels are at least 95% full according to New Orleans and Company.

NEW ORLEANS — Southern Decadence is celebrating its 50th anniversary combined with Sunday's football game hundreds to thousands of people are expected to hit the city, bringing with them a much-needed economic boost.

Tanya Boswell from Stanley's restaurant says this summer has been slower than last, saying Decadence brings back a summer economic boost, saying, "It's nice to have it back, the city feels alive, people are happy to be here."

She says big events like this are what the hospitality industry needs right now, "Our business, we need people to make our business go, so if we don't have guests, we don't have business."

Ron Metsker and his partner flew in from Indianapolis for Southern Decadence, saying the festival makes New Orleans, New Orleans, "The city is open, it's open to being able to host an event like this, so I think that speaks so much to the city," said Metsker.

He says Southern Decadence is like a breath of fresh air for the LGBTQ community, saying, "It's the freedom to be able to have the expression of us all being a gay community."

Kelly Schulz from New Orleans & Company says that shows the number of visitors in the city, saying, "All those people filling the hotel rooms… they're going to be out there spending money, going to our music venues, going to restaurants maybe going to festivals, taking tours."