MANDEVILLE, La. — Family, friends and law enforcement officers from around the United States will gather on the Northshore Friday to say their final goodbye to Mandeville Police Captain Vincent "Vinny Liberto Jr.

Funeral services are scheduled to being at 12 p.m. at the Castine Center (63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville, Louisiana). The services will be open to the public.

Visitation at the Castine Center will begin at 9:00 a.m., until funeral time.

A police procession will follow the funeral services. Interment at the Saint Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden (450 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, Louisiana) will begin after the police procession arrives, with full military honors.

RELATED: Capt. Vincent Liberto funeral services schedule, procession route

RELATED: Painted thin blue line signs raise money for fallen police captain's family

Live Updates:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.