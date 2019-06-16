NEW ORLEANS — City Park is one of the most visited parks in the United States for a reason.

"Everything is absolutely beautiful," visitor Gina Rivere said.

The 1,300 acre space has a lot to offer. There's the New Orleans Museum of Art, a championship golf course and even an amusement park, just to list a few attractions.

Soon, the latest addition will be the Louisiana Children's Museum. It will be relocating from the Warehouse District to a 8.5-acre site on the park's south end.

"We have been boxing things up, getting all our supplies together, we have a very strong team over there," Erin Reynaud with the museum said.

The old location closes July 27. Staff will then have just over a month to re-open August 31 in the park.

"We have five new galleries that are amazing, world-class state of the art galleries exhibits," Reynaud said.

The museum follows the expansion of the sculpture garden unveiled earlier this year. The garden added five more acres to its existing five. Yet, as things change, people like Joseph Durr said they miss the old features.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid, I'm 37 now," Durr said.

Durr said he would like to be able to keep fishing.

"I feel like 90 percent of the fishing spots and free areas that were nice have been cut out," he said.

Justin Kray with the City Park for Everyone Coalition advocates for keeping open spaces intact. He said he's been closely watching talks about flood mitigation development.

"They're currently looking at re-configuring the lagoons and bayous," Kray said.

However, last month a new millage passed that will give City Park local tax revenue each year. Some of that money could finally be used to preserve natural lands in the northern portions of the park.

"They promised through the planning process at least thus far, to keep that open and free to the public as wild space," Kray added.

That promise is what Kray said gives him hope that as things change, some things will stay the same.

A 'splash park' has also been announced on the City Park website , however, no date has been announced, nor any more details.

