Marlyville-Fontainebleau neighbors frustrated over 'ridiculous' roadwork delays

“Finish it. Then continue with the next one," Adrian Ospina said, “Everywhere you turn in the city they have things like this.”

NEW ORLEANS — The never-ending roadwork across New Orleans continues to turn everyday tasks into challenges. Especially, for the residents living in the Marlyville-Fontainebleau area.

According to RoadWorkNOLA.gov, the project will be complete between July-September of 2024.

Adrian Ospina lives on Audubon Street.

“I think that’s ridiculous. I mean we’ve been dealing with this for more than 2 years," Ospina said, “They say that time, but there’s no way. Knowing the city, this is probably going to be another three or four years going on.”

Ospina reached out to Eyewitness News last summer when the road construction was impacting trash pickup. After we reached out to the city about the trash, garbage collectors showed up the same day.

“The only time we’ve seen some action was the last time you were here when we had the problem with all the trash and everything," Ospina said.

While sections of the neighborhood are now drivable, some are dirt. Ospina said it's very muddy when it rains.

Not to mention, a piece of equipment is blocking his driveway.

90-year-old, Toni McGee, lives down the street.

“I feel like I’m on a pig farm. I expect to see all the little piglets go out there and roll around," McGee said.

McGee has lived in her home for 45 years, but now she feels trapped. She said the street was always quiet until now.

"I wouldn’t have been here this long," McGee said.

McGee said it's nearly impossible to leave for doctor's appointments and the folks who deliver her groceries walk blocks through mud and construction to get to her.

McGee said she's called her City Councilmember, Lesli Harris, and other city personnel about the challenges.

“I’ve called everybody," McGee said, “They don’t care about anybody. Anybody.”

Councilmember Lesli Harris' Office said the project has had several delays.

"While there has been progress, the delays are causing hardships and quality of life issues for residents. Our office works hard to connect residents that are being affected with the correct point of contact at RoadWorkNOLA and constantly requests for updates and construction schedules," Harris' Office said.

Meanwhile, the Mayor's Office said once sewer and underground work is completed and approved by the Sewerage and Water Board, the roadway restoration can begin.



The Mayor's Office said that process will be done early May, weather permitting.

The neighbors wish the city would concentrate on one project at a time.