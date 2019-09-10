LAPLACE, La. — LaPlace is coming together for the hundreds of Bayou Steel workers suddenly without a job. Last Monday, the workers had their lives turned upside down when they were suddenly laid off.

376 people are without a job and possibly, without a paycheck for some time, but the St. John community is coming together to help the laid off workers.

"At the end of the day, God got us and we'll come out on top," said Kerry Jones, who is getting ready for his fourth job interview in a week. "Some doors close, better doors open."

He's one of the employees who suddenly lost their jobs. He was a mechanic there for five years.

Some people though, like his friend Leizanne Green, have made the battle a little easier.

"Everybody just decided they were going to rally together and do whatever they could to support the community," Green said.

Green is a stylist at Studio Cuts and she's giving free haircuts to former Bayou Steel employees.

Several restaurants in LaPlace have been offering a free meal to all these Bayou Steel employees. Popeyes was feeding Bayou Steel employees a free meal up to $10. Saturday, Da King of Wingz fed workers and their families a buffet breakfast.

"I took advantage of the Popeyes. I did take advantage of the Popeyes," Jones said.

Louisiana Federal Credit Union is offering loan deferrals and fee waivers.

Now, Colbert 'Bot' Clark is busy in the kitchen getting ready to feed hundreds at Bot's Place

"We're preparing for 200 to 250 people," Clark said. "To let the community see you're not in this alone.

Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., he and St. John attorneys Tommy Acosta, Dean DeFrancesch, and Clerk of Court Eliana DeFrancesch are feeding Bayou Steel workers plus their families a free lunch.

"When something like this happens to someone, you want to be able to give back," Clark said.

