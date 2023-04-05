Mid City Lofts shut down because of crime

It's an apartment complex authorities are calling a crime hot spot, now they've shut it down. Month's of surveillance footage now shared with Eyewitness News.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — It's an apartment complex authorities are calling a crime hot spot, now they've shut it down. Month's of surveillance footage are now shared with Eyewitness News.

635 N Scott St. Mid City Lofts now chained closed, after an extensive investigation involving multiple agencies, the building is now vacant.

Pictures speak volumes and these pictures captured by Project NOLA are speaking loudly. Pictures upon pictures of people with rifles outside Mid City Lofts. This person grabbing a gun from his waistband. This person shooting out a crime camera and alleged drug deals.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso says he got complaints of crimes happening at Mid City Lofts back in January. After a joint operation involving city council, Project NOLA, NOPD, code enforcement, LASPCA and the health department the building is now closed.

"The city took a multi-disciplinary approach to this, they sent out NOPD, they sent out Unity, they sent out sanitation, health," said Giarrusso.

He went on to say, "Project NOLA got more engaged, they started showing what appeared to be more drug transactions in the area. Then we had the departments go in, and they started reporting to us the terrible squalor that was inside, the horrible conditions."

Related Articles Video released in connection with Mandina's shooting investigation

The property is owned by Josh Bruno. Last year our partners at NOLA.com reported Bruno took tenants money while they lived in deplorable conditions over at the Oakmont Apartments in Algiers.

Bruno says a third party was responsible for the property and leasing management, maintenance and repair and operations at Mid City Lofts. He says they're to blame for the conditions inside and the crime.

In a statement he said in part, "On December 15, 2022 we discovered that the building was indeed occupied by individuals who were engaging in vandalism and theft, who broke into the units and buildings and were NOT lease holders. Additionally, we found that the illegal occupants were stealing electricity from the property."

He also said, "We have been calling 911, and pleading with NOPD to intervene they refused."

Councilman Giarrusso says Bruno reached out to him Wednesday, saying he wants to meet and talk about the inaccurate depiction of what's was happening at Mid City Lofts.

Email chains show Giarrusso agreed to meet. He wrote "I'd like to know what evidence you have to rebut the neighbors' considerable emails showing a parade of horribles with the complex itself."

Giarrusso said, "He needs to come forward with evidence of what everybody else has wrong and what he has done to try and make this as livable as possible."

Giarrusso says that evidence is yet to arrive in his inbox. So for now, Mid City Lofts will remain closed, all that's left inside is broken glass and discarded items from long ago tenants.