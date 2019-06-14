NEW ORLEANS — A thick green mat lines the banks of Bayou St. John not far from New Orleans City Park -- it's called Giant Salvinia.

The invasive species, from Brazil, can spread out of control. The plant can double its volume every week.

"One single plant can turn into four plants in 24 hours," Anna Timmerman from the LSU AgCenter said. "So, it wouldn't take that long to exponentially grow and smother the entire bayou."

Sara Howard and some of her neighbors first spotted the aquatic weed while walking along the bayou in late January. Their concern quickly turned to action.

The neighbors, now dubbed the "Giant Salvinia Control Patrol," have removed more than 50 tons of the pesky plant since February.

"That's what's so impressive about this city, everybody is just coming together and making it happen," Howard said.

Giant Salvinia is not just a nuisance; it can rob the water of oxygen and choke out native plants, fish and wildlife.

In New Orleans, where local bayous double as drainage canals, the weed can also slow the flow of water and lead to potential flooding.

"Unfortunately once it gets in an area, it's very, very hard to control and you don't want to spray herbicides or any kind of pesticide in a waterway because fish are highly sensitive, so manually removing it here in the city is a great way to do it," Timmerman said.

That's where the Control Patrol fits in. The volunteers spend many weekends on the bayou removing the plants.

They say anyone who wants to help is encouraged to participate.

"Come out and get muddy, get wet, bring hip waiters if you got them, bring boats if you got them, pull nets, rakes, yard shears," Howard said.

This weekend, volunteers will be gathering Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Deutsches Haus and then mobilizing to hot spots on the bayou. They plan to work until noon.