New Orleans stumped over what to do about abandoned buildings

It comes after multiple incidents in abandoned buildings across the city.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is known for its historical buildings and the city's ability to re-develop old buildings is part of the city's allure. Yet countless buildings and homes across the city sit vacant and now abandoned, some verging on collapse.

The towering skyscraper on Loyola Avenue, Plaza Tower, was once a cutting-edge building, which has housed over the years, residents, office workers and government employees. Ownership changing hands multiple times, but in recent years no hands have touched it, and it sits abandoned.

Last May, pieces flew off the building and injured a man. Tuesday morning fire crews were called to the site, after reports of smoke. New Orleans Police said a person was detained after harassing firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

Danielle Del Sol from the New Orleans Preservation Resource Center said the risk of injury from abandoned buildings heightens during severe weather.

"Buildings big and small across the city, that are falling down, that on any given day, are a threat to maybe the buildings around it and people on the street,” Del Sol said.

The Market Street Power Plant was built in 1902, there’s seven separate buildings, sprawled over 160,000-square-feet, but it closed down in the early 70’s. Once responsible for powering homes, its recently been responsible for tragedy.

“When the city doesn’t hold property owners accountable for long term negligent, this stuff is just going to happen again and again,” Del Sol said.

Last week, 18-year-old Anthony Clawson was inside the plant. Police saying the Ben Franklin High School honor student fell 50 feet and died.

The ownership group said the building was secure at the time, saying in part, “We are currently investigating how the group that was there Friday night accessed the secured property.”

On Sunday the abandoned Naval Base caught fire once again, one of many fires over recent months. In June there was a shooting here. The City saying they plan to shut it down but experts say that’s not enough

“Until the building is actually renovated and put back into use, securing a building, boarding it up, trying to keep trespasses out, is a only very temporary fix, its not going to last long,” Del Sol said.

Naval Base developer Joe Jaeger said in part, when it comes to the fires, “We’re going to weld up the entrances and take a look at how to close up the building.”