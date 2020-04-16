NEW ORLEANS — It's been a rough few weeks for everyone, especially those who are out of work because of the coronavirus.

That has drawn more people to local food pantries, who have been working around the clock to support families in need.

Second Harvest Food Bank, in partnership with Evacuteer, Culture Aid NOLA and New Orleans Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer, has set up two food pantries specifically for hospitality/gig workers to get free meals through the month of April.

As a tourism-based economy, New Orleans' workforce has been hit especially hard by the shutdown of business to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a move health officials say has been yielding results.

There are two drive-up locations to pick up food, one in Algiers and one in the St. Claude neighborhood. Thousands of meals and non-perishable foods have already been supplied by volunteers.

"There is nothing more important at this time than helping our neighbors. The food pantry is really a testament of collaboration and partnership, and what we can accomplish if we work together during a crisis," said Palmer.

The drive-up food pantries will be available every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday during the month of April, while Governor John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order remains in place.

Connect Church of Algiers

Tuesday, April 7, 14, 21 and 28

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1110 Kabel Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131 (enter on Hyman Place behind the church)

Holy Angels

Thursday, April 9, 16, 23 and 30

Saturday, April 4, 11, 18 and 25

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

3500 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117

The Shrine on Airline (Zephyr Stadium, 6000 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70003) is also serving as a major location for families in need.

Second Harvest Food Bank staff, volunteers and the national guard have distributed 70 tons of supplies to local families there. The food bank says their goal is to make 10,000 meals per day.

Distribution is on Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Expect long wait times in line.

Second Harvest says the way to find the best location for you and your family is to call 211 and ask for "emergency food assistance.”

For more information and to donate to Second Harvest, click here

