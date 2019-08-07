NEW ORLEANS — A skateboarder who was killed during a shooting last month at Parisite skate park was laid to rest Saturday but not before friends and family paid their respects in a special way.

This video was posted by Humidity Nola shop, with the caption "Last Rock to Fakie," referencing a popular skateboarding trick. You can see friends and family of David Magee rolling his casket on to a skate ramp to complete the trick one last time.

Magee was just 22-years-old.

According to social media posts, he was a graduate of KIPP Central City Academy and was an active member of the Parasite skating community .

"David was a sweet soul who was a huge asset to the park," one post said .

According to NOPD reports, officers found Magee fatally shot the night of June 27 in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street near the park. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Orleans EMS.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive and have not released any information about a suspect in the case.

Anybody with information about the incident is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Jake Engle at 504-658-5300. Anybody with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.