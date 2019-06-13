NEW ORLEANS —

To say Lawrence Martin has faith would be an understatement.

“I wake up in the morning and I ain't got a dollar in my pocket,” said Martin.“But I know the Lord is going to give me a way.”

The 63-year-old has kept the faith through the good times, and the bad times.

“I was a cook, drove trucks, drove tug boats, I did everything except drive a plane and a train,” Martin said.

“Why did you stop,” asked WWL-TV’s Paul Dudley.

Martin replied with one word: “Sickness.”

While Martin’s health improved, his living situation changed. He’s kept the faith despite being on the street for the last seven months.

“I am not going to be out here too long,” Martin said.

And it’s faith, Martin said, that put a big box on the street next to a dumpster on Baronne Street as he walked by about a month ago.

“Someone had moved out at Cabbage Alley. I went to the dumpster and it was right there on the ground,” said Martin.

In the box was artwork and sculptures. Martin dressed up his area underneath the overpass on Calliope Street. Since then, his find and neat setup have attracted visitors and their cameras.

“They say ‘can I take pictures?’ I say take as many pictures as you want,” said Martin.

He also offers a few words of wisdom.

“God has a plan for everything he does,” said Martin. “He may not come when you want him but he is always right on time.”

No one in the neighborhood seems to know who threw out the art. It doesn’t appear to expensive by any means but like the old saying goes.

“I mean that is literally like the one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” said one neighbor.

For Martin, he has faith he will be back indoors soon. Until then, he’s happy to have a bit of “treasure” to look at.

“For right now -- this is my home away from home,” said Martin.