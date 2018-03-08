NEW ORLEANS – Survivors of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting will join local activists in New Orleans this weekend for a town hall meeting on gun violence.

Students from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School are stopping in New Orleans as part of a nationwide bus tour called "March For Our Lives: Road to Change." The events are aimed at getting out the vote and starting a discussion about gun violence.

The event is set to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lavin Bernick Lecture Hall at Tulane University.

The group will visit communities affected by gun violence "to meet fellow survivors and use our voices to amplify theirs." The two-month tour will make at least 75 stops in more than 20 states, USA Today reports.

"We’re going to places where the NRA has bought and paid for politicians who refuse to take simple steps to save our lives," the March for Our Lives leaders said.

