NEW ORLEANS — It popped up in Central City last year, a beautiful mural of Dr. John taking up the side of a house.

Now, a day after the musician passed away, New Orleanians are doing more than the traditional second line to honor his work: They're showing up at the mural and leaving behind things that remind them of the New Orleans music icon known as the Night Tripper: Malcolm John “Mac” Rebennack.

WWL-TV photojournalist Adam Copus has the story.

