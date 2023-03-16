Beloved pet rodent to be confiscated by La. Wildlife and Fisheries

The 2-year-old Nutria, named Neuty, has become a local celebrity in his Jefferson Parish community.

METAIRIE, La. — The Lacoste family said they are, "beyond devastated," after state authorities arrived at their Metairie business Thursday night to take away their 22-pound pet rodent.

The 2-year-old nutria, named Neuty, has become a local celebrity in his Jefferson Parish neighborhood of Bucktown. The rodent also goes to work with the Lacoste family at Dennis' Seafood in Metairie.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News reported on Neuty's local celebrity status and daily routine.

The Lacoste family said they had researched exotic pets and found that Jefferson Parish allowed them. Now, Wildlife and Fisheries, which is a state entity, is saying it's not permitted.

The Lacoste family said they were given a ticket from Wildlife and Fisheries for "possession of a wild quadruped without a license," and the animal is to be turned over to them as soon as possible.

Wildlife and Fisheries plan to move the orange-toothed rodent to a rehabilitation center and then to the Baton Rouge Zoo.

The Lacoste family said they found the rodent injured on the side of the road on Christmas Eve 2020. Neuty was almost a goner, the family said cars on the road had crushed his siblings.

Dylan Lacoste said having a pet nutria is a lot like having having a pet dog.

"He swims for about two hours in our saltwater swimming pool at my mom's house. Then, he gets out, dries himself off and waits by back door to be let inside," Dylan Lacoste said.

Nutria have become a source of political debate and controversy as the species is considered part of an invasive species harming Louisiana wetlands.

The rodent is potty-trained and has a diet of fruits, veggies and crawfish.

Neuty's reputation has even extended to social media, where the nutria has a TikTok account.

In 2020, the U.S. House passed a bill co-sponsored by Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) that supports allocating money to states battling the rodent, including Louisiana.

