NEW ORLEANS – Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day, and many New Orleans area police departments want to listen and talk with you over a cup of joe.

Since 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice has promoted the event to bring police and communities together. Residents are encouraged to meet the men and women of law enforcement to ask questions about crime, or quality of life issues, share concerns or just get to know officers.

The New Orleans Police department will be participating from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at several locations:

1st District - McDonalds 2757 Canal Street

2nd District – McDonalds 3443 South Carrollton Avenue

3rd District – Pontilly Coffee 4600 Chef Menteur Highway

4th District – McDonalds 4589 General Meyer Avenue

5th District – McDonalds 1918 North Broad Street

7th District – Fuel Express Mart 7220 Hayne Boulevard

8th District - McDonalds 711 Canal Street

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison will be at the Pontilly Cofee location starting at 8:15 a.m.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is partnering with McDonald’s to host four different events across the parish. The events will ongoing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following locations:

709 Terry Parkway, Terrytown

1505 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey

2126 Airline Hwy., Kenner

3407 Lapalco, Harvey

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting meets at the following locations starting at 8 a.m.:

Abita Springs Cafe, 22132 Level St., Abita

Abita Roasting Company - Covington, Covington, 1011 Village Walk, Covington

Abita Roasting Company - Madisonville, 504 Water St., Madisonville

Chick-fil-A Gause Blvd., 1645 Gause Blvd, Slidell

