Crash causes power outage in Kenner

Entergy New Orleans is working to restore power to parts of Jefferson Parish after a car hit a power pole.
Credit: Eyewitness News

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Power is returning for people in parts of Metairie and Kenner. 

Monday night Entergy New Orleans said that a car hit a power pole in Kenner. 

An Eyewitness News viewer said that the wreck happened near the intersection of West Napoleon and Bengal. 

That caused about five thousand people to lose power in the area. 

Entergy says that nine hundred people are still without power, but they are working to get it fully restored. 

