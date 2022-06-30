Recognizing the significance of Pontchartrain Park

Amid the excitement of Essence festival, the community recognized the significance of Pontchartrain Park.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Amid the excitement of Essence Festival, the community recognized the significance of Pontchartrain Park, with dozens of community members gathering to celebrate the history of Pontchartrain Park.

Mrs. Audrey woods moved to Pontchartrain park in 1958, more than 60 years ago. Sitting down with Eyewitness News, Mrs. Woods remembers the day she and her late husband moved in, saying, "It was a glorious day, I will tell you that.”

Remembering the monies the pair paid, “It was $500 for the closing costs, and that included one whole year of insurance. What a great opportunity that was for African Americans. Glad I was a part of it.”

It was the house in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood, she went on to raise her four children, teaching them the meaning of perseverance.

Describing the hardships she and her family experienced, saying, “Kids would walk to the bus stop. In fact, I would have to get up early in the morning because the other race would throw rocks, after what we called the ditch… that separated us from them.”

Pontchartrain Park was built between 1955 and 1961, it was one of the first suburban-style subdivisions developed for African Americans in the South.

A member of the Pontchartrain Park association, Curtis Perkins has called this neighborhood home for 15 years.

Perkins tells us, “It was always my desire to live in this area.”

Perkins went on to say, “It's not just a community where we are family but it’s a community where it gives you gratification for being a part of this family.”

Thursday Pontchartrain Park’s historical marker was unveiled.

“It's good to have somewhere to come back home to and something that has been established by parents and grandparents," said Perkins.