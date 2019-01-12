NEW ORLEANS — A cornerstone of New Orleans culture, the Saint Augustine Catholic Church, has served as a center for spiritual guidance for the Treme for nearly 180 years.

It's even recognized as the oldest black Catholic church in America.

Years of wear and tear are threatening the building. But local residents are hoping to restore it with a $2.5 million restoration campaign.

Organizers announced Sunday that they have raised more than half of the needed funds through private donors, but are still looking for support in raising the remaining money.

To donate, click here.

For more information on the restoration project, click here.

More Stories:

RELATED: On this date in history: December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat

RELATED: Man shot in Seventh Ward is the 15th New Orleans shooting victim Sunday

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.